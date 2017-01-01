Our life is full of challenges. Often we have to improve ourselves. We have to learn, to obtain new skills, to strength our body, to cope with problems or get new experiences. We set goals in order to make better our personal life, to change and enhance things surrounding us. From small goals to big ones, each has a common point: we strive to achieve them. The Purp app makes it easy.
It helps you to collect, keep, organize, track and reach your goals.
When you set your goal, maybe it seems unattainable. But when you start to think about how can you reach it, it immediately reveals you can split it into small feasible steps.
By statistics, you will always see where you are in the process. How many tasks you completed and how many days left.
When you create your list, you can set time to each task. Hence you can estimate how long to achieve a goal will take. You can simply use timers to measure the task and perform the task in time.
You can set categories for your goals. From financial, health, sport, skills, learning, family to your personal ones, you are able to reach goals in the important field of your life.
You will always see in percentage where you are in the process of achieving a goal. And you can overview how active you are in achieving goals and completing tasks.
You are able to see how long does it take to reach your goal. You can see how many tasks and how much hours are front of you, and how much you already completed.
Always great to see how many goals you already reached in a week a month or half a year or longer periods. You can see when you were active and also which categories are you focused in certain periods.
When you arrive at an important milestone, you complete hundreds of tasks or you reach more and more goals, you will earn awards, which strength you to move forward on your way.